On the BOARDS • Week of Decempter 12 – December 18 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages

ONGOING

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Dickens’ classic adapted and directed by Neal Radice. Through Dec 22, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 5, Sun at 2, plus Dec 12 & 19 at 7:30, Dec 22 at 5. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600) www.alleyway.com

COME BACK TO THE 5 & DIME, JIMMY DEAN, JIMMY DEAN, play by Ed Graczyk, directed by Richard Lambert, starring Stephanie Bax, Betsy Bittar, Dylan Brozyna, Lara D. Haberberger, Lisa Ludwig, Jessie Miller, Mary Moebius, Jamie Nablo, Kerrykate Abel-Smith.. Through Dec 21, Thu-Sat at 8. The New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 Johnson Park (853-1344) www.newphoenixtheatre.org

CHRISTMAS OVER THE TAVERN, musical by Tom Dudzick presented by MusicalFare, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Wendy Hall, Peter Horn, Pamela Rose Mangus, Isaac Fesmire, Joel Fesmire, Samuel Fesmire, Caroline Schettler. Through Dec 22, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710-theatre

EL COQUI ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM, play by Matt Barbot, presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Dan Torres, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, Rolando E. Gómez, Lissette DeJesus, Smirna Mercedes. Through Dec 22 Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., 3rd floor (381-9333) www.raicestheatrecompany.com



ELF, THE MUSICAL by Martin, Beguelin & Slar, directed by Michael Walline, starring Melinda Capeles, Louis Colaiacovo, Adrienne Ricchiazzi Cummings, Chris Cummings, Rheanna Gallego, Chris J. Handley, Jake Hayes, Stevie Jackson, Johnny Kiener, Nicholas Lama, Bob Mazierski, Jennifer Mysliwy, Dan Urtz, Michael Wachowiak, Alexandria Watts. Through Dec 22, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: LOST EPISODES, HOLIDAY EDITION, comedy by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield. Through Dec 28, Thu-Sat at 8 (no performance Dec 26). Alleyway Cabaret, 672 Main Street (852-2600) www.alleyway.com

POPPER’S PENGUINS, musical by Kauzlaric & Howe presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Jennifer Toohey, starring Bobby Cooke, Melissa Levin, Bobby MacDonnell, Heather Reed, Christine Seshie, Angelo Heimowitz. Through Dec 22 Sat & Sun. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, live radio play, adapted from the Frank Capra movie, presented by Carriage House Players, directed by Peg Merrill, starring Margo Davis, Betsy Ross Visciano, Jason Mussachio, Les Bailey. Through Dec 15, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Taylor Theater at Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport (433-2617). www.kenancenter.org

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, winter fundraiser presented by Aurora Players, directed by John Szablewski, Dec 12-15, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Roycroft Pavilion, in Hamlin Park. South Grove St., East Aurora (687-6727). www.auroraplayers.org

PRESCRIPTION MURDER: COLUMBO, play by William Link and Richard Levinson presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Jack Hunter, Dave Marciniak, Lisa Hinca, Laura Barriere, Nathanial Higgins, Rhonda Parker. Through Dec 15, Thu & Sat, dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun, dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

CLOSING

A CHILD’S CHRISTMAS IN WALES, musical adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks & Adrian Mitchell, from the words by Dylan Thomas, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Vincent O’Neill, Tyler Eisenmann, Michele Roberts, Ben Michael Moran, Nicole Cimato, Christian Brandjes, Karen Harty, Brittany Bassett, Renee Landrigan, Gregory Gjurich, Charmagne Chi, Megan Callahan, Joseph Donohue III, Brandon Barry. Through Dec 15, Thu & Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3 & 7:30, Sun at 2. Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. (853-ICTC). www.irishclassicaltheatre.com

LES MISERABLES, touring production of the Broadway musical presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Dec 15, Wed & Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org



