Greta Thunberg’s utter determination to try and stop the greatest threat humanity has ever faced has set off a global youth climate strike movement. She is the voice of a generation.⁠

“A 16 year-old-girl with Asperger’s syndrome, who has been mocked and called names by world leaders is Time magazine’s Person of the Year. The kids will save us yet,” Kiran Manral editor of She The People tweeted.