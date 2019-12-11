Welcome716 is spreading the news to Rent an Igloo at Canalside

The Buffalo Waterfront knows how to keep things hot on the ice! This year, you and up to seven other people can warm up in a toasty “igloo” as you take advantage of the many different ice sports available at Canalside! There are three igloos available and they can be rented for 90-minute increments. Included in this rental is ice skating admission and skate rentals, a round of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, and hot cocoa. What a perfectly intimate and novel arrangement for you and your loved ones!

PRICING

Regular Hours $149 for 8 people / 90 minutes. That’s about $18 each person

Holiday Hours $199 during the holiday week 12/21-1/1 | 90 minutes. That would be $25 per person

WHAT’S INCLUDED

90 minutes in an exclusive heated space with seating for up to 8 individuals.

Admission and skate rentals for up to 8 skaters

First round of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages on us. Just ask your host upon arrival!

Complimentary hot cocoa (no outside food and drinks are permitted in the igloos) Note: This reservation does not start late if you arrive late. All ice skaters MUST fill out our Assumption of Risk Waiver for The Ice at Canalside. You can do this online at www.buffalowaterfront.com/waiv… or at The Ice at Canalside when you check in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

