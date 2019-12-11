Welcome716 is spreading the news to Rent an Igloo at Canalside
The Buffalo Waterfront knows how to keep things hot on the ice! This year, you and up to seven other people can warm up in a toasty “igloo” as you take advantage of the many different ice sports available at Canalside! There are three igloos available and they can be rented for 90-minute increments. Included in this rental is ice skating admission and skate rentals, a round of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, and hot cocoa. What a perfectly intimate and novel arrangement for you and your loved ones!
PRICING
Regular Hours $149 for 8 people / 90 minutes. That’s about $18 each person
Holiday Hours $199 during the holiday week 12/21-1/1 | 90 minutes. That would be $25 per person
