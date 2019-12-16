Bruce Eaton, Producer Tony Zambito, Associate Producer

Heralded by The Buffalo News as “the most successful music series of its kind in Western New York history,” the Art of Jazz series, making its temporary home at Kleinhans Music Hall while the Albright-Knox Art Gallery undergoes redevelopment, is internationally renowned for presenting a dazzling array of the world’s top jazz artists.

The rechristened Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series features some of today’s leading jazz performers, including dynamic pianist Christian Sands who pays tribute to “Misty” balladeer Erroll Garner; acclaimed piano and trumpet duo Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell; and GRAMMY-winning jazz and blues vocalist Catherine Russell.

Christian Sands High Wire Trio Sun Feb 2, 3PM

Five-time Grammy-nominee and Creative Ambassador for the Erroll Garner Jazz Project, the dynamic pianist Christian Sands pays tribute to Erroll Garner, beloved for Concert by the Sea, one of the top-selling albums in jazz history, and his classic ballad “Misty” and acclaimed as “the man for whom the piano was invented” (Newsweek). Formerly featured in the Christian McBride Trio, Sands and his High Wire Trio dazzle audiences with their fresh take on the genius of Erroll Garner.

Purchase Tickets

Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell Duo Sun Mar 15, 3PM

Two of modern jazz’s leading lights unite to explore the classic jazz repertoire as heard on their current live recording Common Practice (ECM). A founding member of the Bad Plus, one of the most successful and groundbreaking jazz groups of the 21st century, pianist Ethan Iverson is a restless visionary with a deep respect for jazz history. Tom Harrell, recently voted 2018 Trumpeter of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association, is one of the most creative and lyrical jazz artists of our time, with discography of over 280 recordings that spans more than five decades.

Purchase Tickets

Catherine Russell Sun Apr 26, 3PM

“One of the outstanding singers of our time” (Wall Street Journal), Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell is the rarest of entities – a genuine jazz and blues vocalist who puts her joyful stamp on the great African American songbook from the Swing Era and beyond. The daughter of Luis Russell, pianist and music director for the immortal Louis Armstrong, Catherine has toured around the world as a featured performer with Steely Dan, Paul Simon, and David Bowie and been awarded the prestigious Prix Du Jazz Vocal by the French Jazz Academy.

Purchase Tickets

Here a couple performance videos. Christian Sands playing Duke Ellington’s “Caravan” is absolutely phenomenal.