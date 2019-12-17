DEC 19 – Opening Art Reception: Maria Chang at Mirabo Press

Mirabo Press at 11 Botsford Place, Buffalo will be hosting a residency for Korean American artist Maria Chang from December 8th–20th, 2019.

Maria Chang grew up between the United States and South Korea, moving to Korea after high school to study fine art at Hongik University. Her work describes the breakdown and reconstruction of objects perceived through her own blurry vision—a result of losing focus in her right eye. Chang’s artwork has been shown across South Korea and in the United States. She is currently working as a Gana Atelier Resident Artist with Gana Art, one of the first major art galleries established in South Korea in 1983.

Maria Chang’s exhibition, features paintings, sculptures, and the prints made with the Mirabo Press team throughout her residency there. The opening reception will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 5:30–9:00PM.

Maria Chang’s Website: www.mariachang.works

ABOUT MIRABO PRESS:

Mirabo Press is a printmaking studio founded by Bob Fleming, Rachel Shelton, and Mizin Shin. We offer limited edition printmaking by contract to individuals and galleries, working to expand the local art scene by collaborating with both regional and national artists. These collaborative opportunities allow for advancement of the medium and we are happy to work with artists both inexperienced and well versed in print media.

Equipped for intaglio, monotype, relief, and screen printing, Mirabo Press also provides educational and community programming. Workshops for small groups designed to give individual attention cover a range of processes, and local educational institutions are welcome to bring students to the studio to learn about this democratic and socially formative medium

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

