TUE JAN 21 – Blues Hip Hop artist G. Love at Tralf Music Hall

G. Love has been to Buffalo many times and always gives an exciting performance. G. Love & Special Sauce were one of the most popular shows at the Thursday-in-the-Square concerts.

The Juice finds him reconnecting with his former label-mate Keb' Mo' to create a unique sound that blends elements of blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul with hip-hop grooves and electronic beats. Striking a balance between the personal and political, The Juice is a thoughtful, infectious collection of songs that illustrates both an appreciation for the simple joys in life (listen to "Go Crazy" ft. Keb' Mo') and an obligation to speak out for justice and equality (hear "The Juice" ft. King).

Over the last two decades, G. Love has built a reputation for being an unmatched artistic force who consistently delivers intoxicating, vibrant music that blurs the line between genre. He’s garnered widespread acclaim from press including NPR Music, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Relix, The Wall Street Journal and more. He’s also pushed well beyond the bounds of music in recent years, expanding his business to include a beer collaboration with Oregon’s Good Life Brewery (The Juice IPA), as well as his own hot sauce and a festival in Massachusetts called The Cape Cod Roots & Blues Festival.