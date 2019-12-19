On the BOARDS • Week of Decempter 19 – December 25 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages

OPENING

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, THE MUSICAL, Dec 20-22, Fri at 7, Sat at 11, 2 & 6, Sun at 1. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

ONGOING

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: LOST EPISODES, HOLIDAY EDITION, comedy by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield. Through Dec 28, Thu-Sat at 8 (no performance Dec 26). Alleyway Cabaret, 672 Main Street (852-2600) www.alleyway.com

CLOSING

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Dickens’ classic adapted and directed by Neal Radice. Through Dec 22, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 2 & 5, Sun at 2, plus Dec 12 & 19 at 7:30, Dec 22 at 5. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600) www.alleyway.com

COME BACK TO THE 5 & DIME, JIMMY DEAN, JIMMY DEAN, play by Ed Graczyk, directed by Richard Lambert, starring Stephanie Bax, Betsy Bittar, Dylan Brozyna, Lara D. Haberberger, Lisa Ludwig, Jessie Miller, Mary Moebius, Jamie Nablo, Kerrykate Abel-Smith.. Through Dec 21, Thu-Sat at 8. The New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 Johnson Park (853-1344) www.newphoenixtheatre.org

CHRISTMAS OVER THE TAVERN, musical by Tom Dudzick presented by MusicalFare, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Wendy Hall, Peter Horn, Pamela Rose Mangus, Isaac Fesmire, Joel Fesmire, Samuel Fesmire, Caroline Schettler. Through Dec 22, Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org/710-theatre

EL COQUI ESPECTACULAR AND THE BOTTLE OF DOOM, play by Matt Barbot, presented by Raíces Theatre Company, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Dan Torres, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, Rolando E. Gómez, Lissette DeJesus, Smirna Mercedes. Through Dec 22 Thu at 7:30, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 6. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., 3rd floor (381-9333) www.raicestheatrecompany.com

ELF, THE MUSICAL by Martin, Beguelin & Slar, directed by Michael Walline, starring Melinda Capeles, Louis Colaiacovo, Adrienne Ricchiazzi Cummings, Chris Cummings, Rheanna Gallego, Chris J. Handley, Jake Hayes, Stevie Jackson, Johnny Kiener, Nicholas Lama, Bob Mazierski, Jennifer Mysliwy, Dan Urtz, Michael Wachowiak, Alexandria Watts. Through Dec 22, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

POPPER’S PENGUINS, musical by Kauzlaric & Howe presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Jennifer Toohey, starring Bobby Cooke, Melissa Levin, Bobby MacDonnell, Heather Reed, Christine Seshie, Angelo Heimowitz. Through Dec 22 Sat & Sun. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

