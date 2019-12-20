Mon May 18 – Tech N9ne announces show at Town Ballroom

Today, Tech N9ne announced the “ENTERFEAR Tour 2020” with Jelly Roll and drops a new music video, “Yeah No!” (feat. Mackenzie Nicole).

Known for his inimitable live performances, Tech N9ne is scheduled to kick off his ENTERFEAR Tour 2020 on April 1, 2019 in Oklahoma City. From there, the tour will launch across the U.S. and pass through Buffalo on Monday, May 18, at the Ballroom.

This is in keeping with Tech N9ne’s signature breakneck pace to complete 55+ shows in just over two months. Jelly Roll joins the tour for all but three dates, and special guests Krizz Kaliko, King Iso, and MAEZ301 will provide support at each show. See below for a list of full dates; visit strangevip.com for more info and to purchase tickets and VIP packages.

Tickets and more info for the “ENTERFEAR Tour 2020”: strangevip.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

