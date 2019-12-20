THU DEC 26 – Snail: World of Slime w/JayCeeOh at the Town Ballroom

Snails is a Montreal-based producer and DJ who pushes a forward-thinking brand of dance music combining trap rhythms, dirty bass lines and off-kilter sound design. His first tracks appeared online in 2012 on Kannibalen Records. Since then he has amassed a burgeoning fanbase of snail-heads and bass- lovers. Recent releases like “Dirty Raxxx”, “RBBR” and “SLUGZ” blend hypnotic melodies, huge drops and mind-bending sample manipulation into a tight, dance- floor friendly package. Snails’ latest track “Wild”, co-produced with Antiserum and released on Skrillex’s Owsla Records, was one of the standout tracks at the 2014 edition of Ultra Music Festival. Having recently signed with Circle Talent, Snails looks primed to bring his unique take on dance music to the mainstream.

Over the past few years JayCeeOh has elevated his brand from premier DJ to one of the most influential DJs in music who can integrate any genre of music at the drop of a hat. Hip-hop, House, Electro, Dubstep, Top 40, Disco, Rock, Mash-up, Funk, Soul, Reggae, etc are all in his bag of tricks.

8 PM Town BallroomBuffalo, NY tickets $27.50

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

