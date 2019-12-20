THU JAN 30 – NYC Jazz Brasshouse band Too Many Zooz at Iron Works

Too Many Zooz are well known to NYC’s subway riders. The improvisational jazz band honed their skills busking the subway cars and train stations from Brooklyn to Manhattan and back. The talent found underground in New York is oftentimes stunning and this band is a perfect example. Naturally, you can’t keep a good band down and they busted above ground and brought their brass house style a long way from subway performances. Musically the band, baritone saxophonist Leo Pellegrino, Matt “Doe” Muirhead (trumpet) and David “King of Sludge” Parks (drums, who also branded the term Brasshouse), takes a riff and beats you senseless with it for a few moments before breaking out into cool jazz improv solos. Their recent video “Car Alarm” is perfect example of that style. An annoying car alarm horn honks repetitively and the band builds music around it and blasts off into improv.

These guys are not part of any rock or jazz genre and so they may miss out on the publicity that promotes certain niche music. That’s fine by them: “I don’t really care about what’s happening in music,” said drummer King of Sludge, “I just make art that I enjoy making.”

DATE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020 DOORS: 8:00 PM

ADVANCE: $17 DAY OF SHOW: $20

