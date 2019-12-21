Jerry Brown for President

The entire list of Democratic candidates for president is discouraging if

not outright depressing. Joe Biden will always be Mr. Touchy Feely.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren remind me of two ivory tower college

professors way overdue for retirement. Pete Buttigieg is actually running

for governor of Indiana. Amy Klobuchar needs to stay in the Senate since

the legislative branch was her choice for representing Minnesota. As for

the rest of the candidates in the private sector they need to run for city

council first and then proceed from there.

On the other hand California recently lost the best four-term governor and

Oakland the best two-term mayor in their entire history. I am referring of

course to Jerry Brown. He is a man of utmost integrity with an honest zeal

to promote excellent quality of life for all Americans not just those

aligned with the Democratic party. And just as with former president Obama

he can add a vice-presidential candidate who specialized in foreign affairs.

Jerry, it’s time to throw your hat into the ring and declare your candidacy

for president of the United States. The world and the country desperately

need you to put an end to Trumpism and lead us back to a time of peace and

prosperity.

Joe Bialek

