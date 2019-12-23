5 Tips for Growing Your Personal Brand on Instagram

Do you have big hopes of growing your personal brand on Instagram? Have you taken some steps in the right direction, but have concerns about your growth to this point? What do you plan on doing about it in the weeks and months to come?

Growing your personal brand on Instagram is a good idea for many reasons. If you want to become an Instagram influencer, it goes without saying that a large following of loyal people is a must. But even if you have smaller goals, such as using your Instagram page to connect with people in your industry, there are benefits of focusing on its growth.

There are many ways to get started. For example, you can buy Instagram followers through ViralRace.com as a means of kickstarting your following. It won’t take long for the results to trickle in, which is sure to get you excited about the direction in which you’re moving.

Generally speaking, there is no right or wrong way to grow your personal brand on Instagram. As long as you are making progress and happy with the way things are going, you should continue down that path for as long as possible.

Even though you’re likely to take a unique approach, there are some things that most individuals can do. Here are five:

Set Goals

How will you know if you’re growing your Instagram following as intended if you neglect to set goals?

Short and long term goals will both help to keep you on track, as you’ll always know if you’re moving in the right direction or falling short.

Tip: don’t make the mistake of setting unrealistic goals. If you do this, you’ll never feel confident in your ability to reach the finish line. This doesn’t mean you should set easy goals, but they must be attainable in order to make sense.

See What Others are Doing

You are not the only person in your space, so you might as well take some time to see what others are doing. How are they growing their following? What type of content are they posting? How are they engaging with their audience?

Getting started is as simple as making a list of the top five to seven influencers in your niche. From there, make a note of what you like and what you think they could do better. You can then use this information and knowledge to improve your strategy.

Tip: you can go outside your niche to see what’s working for others on Instagram. Anyone who is trying to build a personal brand is someone you can learn something from. Keep an open mind and good things are sure to come by way of the knowledge you gather.

Think Outside the Box

If you’re going to do big things on Instagram, you need to think outside the box. You can’t make real progress if you’re doing the same thing as everyone else, as it’s very easy to get lost in the shuffle.

This goes along with tracking what other people are doing. According to ViralRace, when you see how others are succeeding and failing, it becomes easier to devise a plan that allows you to think outside the box.

Many people shy away from doing this because they don’t want to fail. But in all actuality, when you simply go down the same path as everyone else, you’re setting yourself up for failure. It’s the people who are willing to try new things that position themselves for the most success.

Spend Some Money

Even if you don’t have a large Instagram marketing budget, there are still ways to spend a few dollars here and there to make progress.

As noted above, buying followers is one of the best ways to get the most out of your budget. $10 to $20 can secure you hundreds upon hundreds of followers, which will give you the boost you’ve been looking for.

And that’s just one idea. Maybe you have some extra money you can spend on professional photos. Or maybe you can hire a graphic designer to help you edit the photos you’ll be posting in the near future.

Remember, it often takes money to make money. Don’t be shy about spending a few dollars every now and again if it will better position you for future success.

Have Fun

Lastly, make sure you are having a good time as you use Instagram. You don’t want to spend so much time and energy on the finer details that you forget about the big picture. The people who have the most success on Instagram are the ones who are willing to have a good time along the way.

For instance, there’s nothing more exciting than connecting with people in your target audience. A nice conversation can go a long way in helping you understand that Instagram is all about engagement. And when you engage, you’re sure to better enjoy yourself.

If nothing else, have fun every day on Instagram. So, even if you don’t make as much progress as you would like, it’s still a good day.

Final Thoughts

There is no way of knowing what will happen as you get started with Instagram marketing. Maybe you see immediate results, or maybe you come up a bit short because you don’t know exactly what you are doing just yet.

It’s okay to make slow and steady progress. It’s okay to make mistakes along the way. As long as you stick with it, you’ll find your personal brand growing.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that there is no right or wrong way to grow your personal brand on Instagram. What works for you may not work for the next person, and vice versa. That’s why you need to keep an open mind and try everything that’s available to you.

What are your top tips for growing your personal brand on Instagram? How much success have you had to date?

