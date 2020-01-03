Black Button Distilling Announces Closure of Buffalo Tasting Room

Black Button Distilling, Rochester NY’s first and finest farm distillery, and one of the top five craft distilleries in the USA according to USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll, announced the closure of their Buffalo Tasting Room, located at 149 Swan Street in Buffalo.

The decision to close the Buffalo Tasting Room was made in an effort to focus on continued strategic growth, especially after their steady growth in the past year. However, this will not affect the Buffalo market as there are plans to support the market with full time sales representatives and will allocate additional marketing dollars to tastings and events that will lead to greater exposure and flexibility within the community.

“Over 20 employees call the Buffalo market home,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling Founder and Master Distiller. “The closure of the Buffalo Tasting Room will allow us more time to grow the Black Button brand in the Buffalo area and beyond.” All brand ambassadors and bartenders from the Buffalo Tasting Room will be offered positions at the same wage level in other areas of the company.

Barrett said he is excited for the new direction and is actively looking for a new tenant to take over the Buffalo space.

Those with scheduled cocktail classes, Groupons or group experiences for the Buffalo Tasting Room will be contacted directly by Black Button in order to make arrangements. Gift cards can be redeemed in Buffalo through Saturday, January 4th, or anytime at the Rochester Distillery and Tasting Room at 89 Railroad Street in Rochester.

The Buffalo Tasting Room will remain open through January 4th. The final Buffalo Tasting Room hours are:

Friday, January 3: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 4: noon – 11 p.m.

Final Farewell Party: Join the Black Button Distilling team on January 18th for a final farewell party and one last drink to thank everyone in Buffalo for their support! Further details will be made available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

