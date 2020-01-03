Geva Theater hosts ‘Magic in the Making’

Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY will be hosting their annual open house, “Magic in the Making.” The general public is invited and Rochester residents get a FREE glimpse behind the scenes of New York State’s most attended regional theatre.

Visitors can see the set of Slow Food and visit the rooms where actors rehearse the productions before appearing on the stages. One can also meet the artisans who work offstage to put together a production onstage, such as lighting for a show, designing sound, costumes and props used in the show and much more.

Geva Theatre Center also has Educational and Literary programs for all ages.

“Magic in the Making” open house at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd, Rochester NY, 14607 will be on Monday, January 20, 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Admission is FREE and reservations are NOT required.

For further information, contact the Box Office on (585) 232-4382.

