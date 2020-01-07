Sightless Pit announce release of their debut album on Feb 21

The famous trio, Lee Buford of The Body, Kristin Hayter of Lingua Ignota and Dylan Walker of Full of Hell, have announced the release of their debut album ‘Grave of a Dog.’ Set to release on Feb 21st, this album brings together the styles and nuances of the three minds into one musical piece. This is well evidenced in their first single “Kingcorpse,” which captures the length and breadth of the trio’s vision. The fusion of their styles is seen in the various twists of the operatic vocals, rhythms and electronics.

The fusion of the talents and tastes of Buford, Hayter and Walker in this album, makes this music emotionally sublime and unique. This is quite different from their debut album, which was crafted without any clear rules or guidelines. The central pillar to what coheres the three into a unified voice throughout the album is a shared bleak vision of existence and a willingness to follow each other into bold new territory. Over the course of the eight tracks, the trio reflect the extremes and emotional weight of their world view through elegiac dirges, driving beats, explosive crescendos. Together, three strong voices unite to create a work of remarkable clarity of expression of enormous sorrow, futility and most of all, beauty.

