WED JAN 15- Soup Supper and Discussion on Local Migrants and Refugees

The Peace and Justice Committee of Blessed Sacrament Church invites the community to attend a Soup Supper and Educational Presentation discussing the issues facing our local migrant and refugee populations. This no-cost event is open to parishioners and guests and will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM in Marian Hall. A freewill offering will benefit the Justice for Migrant Families-WNY.

After dinner, Jennifer Connor, Director of Justice for Migrant Families-WNY, will discuss how the organization works to assist the undocumented community in Western New York. The group focuses on support at court hearings, raising emergency funds for basic needs, and organizing for systemic change that will provide dignity and respect for the families.

The Peace and Justice Committee chose to host a Soup Supper so that we may all partake in a simple meal similar to what our migrant and refugee neighbors might be serving.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to make a reservation by January 12, 2020. You can make your reservation by going to this web address:

BlessedSacramentBuffalo.WeShareOnline.org/SoupSupper

Or you can make a reservation at any of the weekend Masses on January 11-12th.

Free Parking is available in the parking lot of the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo. The

parking lot can be accessed from Delaware Avenue at Lexington Ave., or from Linwood Ave.

The Soup Supper and Educational Presentation is presented by the Peace and Justice

Committee as part of the Catholic Church’s observance of National Migration Week,

January 5-11, 2020.

Blessed Sacrament Church

1029 Delaware Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14209

716-884-0053

www.blessedsacramentbuffalo.org

facebook.com/blessedsacramentbuffalo

