How can Drawing help a Child’s Development

Drawing comes naturally to kids. At a tender age, they tend to scribble images on paper and color objects with crayons. Just like storytelling or music, drawing is a form of expression and can benefit your child’s development in many ways.

We explore the reasons why you need to embrace drawing into your child’s routine:

Confidence booster:

Drawing builds a child’s confidence. Drawing is multi-dimensional, and there is no one approach to putting art on paper. When a child gets an opportunity to put his/her imaginations, thoughts and experiences on paper, they gain confidence.

Drawing gives your child intrinsic motivation, validity, and self-worth. These affirmations make him/her confident and this confidence trickles to other areas. It also encourages their self-expression and boosts their self-esteem which has a positive impact on their relationships.

According to research, a child who’s encouraged to explore arts acquires an extraordinary ability to be original, creative, innovate and discover crucial attributes for social prosperity and individual success in the modern world.

Positive reinforcements encourage your child to tap into their creative side and motivate them to explore other aspects of life.

Enhance creativity and self-expression:

Children who appreciate drawing can push their imaginations to create unique paintings. They are often open-minded and tend to be observant, interpretive and analytical. While drawing, they must determine the best way to depict certain textures, portray emotions or connect body parts.

Providing specific and unique drawing tasks like modeling the family portrait or painting their favorite pet strengthens their problem-solving skills over time.

Even if your child has good vocabulary, they might still find it challenging to express their emotional needs. Drawing can help boost your child’s emotional intelligence in a creative form. It is an effective means of communication for children.

Drawing can provide insights into your child’s emotions and subconscious feelings. Encourage messy play or paintings with unusual materials like textiles or sand to encourage innovative thinking.

Play therapy techniques enable kids to interact freely regardless of language barriers or disabilities. They are forms of self-expression. No wonder drawing is used as a type of therapy to help relieve stress and anxiety.

Improve motor skills:

Excellent motor skills comprise any specialized movement of the fingers, wrists or hands. Adults rely on excellent motor skills to drive, operate any equipment or text. It is essential a child develops excellent motor skills at a tender age.

Drawing is one of the best ways to improve a child’s motor skills. These skills are sharpened as he/she learns to hold and manipulate writing devices. Drawing provides immediate visual feedback, which enables the child to figure out the ideal ways to produce the desired outcomes.

In the beginning, have your kid repeat simple patterns. Encourage them and also offer step-by-step guidance.

Enhance hand-eye coordination:

Drawing helps kids make a connection between what they see and what they do. It improves hand-eye coordination which is key in recreational or athletic situations as well as academics like penmanship lessons.

To further boost your child’s hand-eye coordination, have he/she draw an object that you created or he/she draw an image while looking at it.

Improves concentration:

Most kids enjoy drawing. The activity enables them to develop the concepts of practice and focus at an early age. These concepts will be crucial to your kid’s academic success. Learning how to concentrate on achieving specific results and observe minute details while practicing what they learn helps develop your child’s brain.

Young kids have a short attention span. Kids of ages between 15-19 months are able to focus on a task for 2-3 minutes. Regular drawing helps develop laser focus.

Concentrating on the concept of drawing encourages discipline and commitment, which are essential adult skills. Allocating time off your child’s day to drawing helps them establish the focus for a range of tasks.

Encourage problem-solving skills:

Joining dots and connecting lines to create an image requires a fair share of problem-solving skills. A child needs to first visualize the shape and outcome of an object before putting it on paper.

Drawing helps your child to develop problem-solving skills which can trickle down to subjects like algebra, where visual representation is key to finding solutions.

Enhance visual analysis:

Drawing can help improve a child’s visual analysis by helping them to understand concepts like texture, distance, space, and size. Drawing techniques help kids learn the connection between objects encouraging a more fundamental understanding of advanced concepts like volume and depth.

Patterns enable children to establish visual perceptual skills-building awareness of their real world. Combining drawing and storytelling has been linked to increasing the attention span of young kids.

Improve social interactions:

Children who learn how to draw in a group setting learn how to communicate and interact with others at a tender age. They have a boosted sense of consciousness and social skills. They also learn language skills and crucial thought skills when confronted with a problem.

Drawing is an equalizer. It helps create a common ground for kids who don’t know each other to connect.

Tips to encourage drawing as part of a child’s development

Celebrate and praise your child’s artwork: Save their art pieces in a folder. Hang them on the walls, create an exclusive video of their drawings or host an art exhibition. Your child will feel motivated to draw and you’ll boost their confidence.

Enroll your kid to a drawing class: Expose your little one to a variety of techniques, materials and styles under the guidance of trained individuals. This helps them sharpen their drawing skills and brings out their talent especially if they have a keen interest in drawing.

Scout live art: Go to concerts, museums, theatres, or exhibitions with your little one. Also, visit city murals and point out exiting features. This expands your child’s horizon and gets them curious about drawing.

Buy them books about artists and art: Especially books on drawing and famous artists. Let them read about the culture, the lives, and styles of great artists.

Purchase magnetic drawing board and sketchbooks with varied objects or pictures: Plus a set of crayons or pencils to help them achieve their daily drawing goals.

Design a stimulating environment for your child: Design a drawing room with plenty of colors, creative toys and entertaining mobiles. This will set them in the mood for drawing.

Bottom line:

Art is excellent for kids. It is a vital skill. Drawing has a profound effect on how a child develops. Encourage your little Picasso to discover their creative juices and while at it be their cheerleader.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

