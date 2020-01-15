SUN FEB 2 – Christian Sands High Wire Trio to Kick Off Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic Series at Kleinhans Music Hall 

Grammy-winner to pay tribute to the legendary jazz pianist Erroll Garner

The Christian Sands High Wire Trio, led by the dynamic Grammy-winning pianist, will kick off the new Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series on Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall. The trio will be performing a special tribute to the legendary jazz pianist Erroll Garner, beloved for Concert By the Sea, one of the top-selling albums in jazz history, and his classic ballad “Misty”.

Not yet 30 years-old, Christian Sands is one of the most heralded jazz musicians of his generation. He is a six-time Grammy nominee (and 2016 winner for Best Improvised Jazz Solo) with the Christian McBride Trio. As a leader, Sands has soared to the top of the international jazz world with his electrifying performances and acclaimed recordings for the Mack Avenue label. As Creative Ambassador for the Erroll Garner Project, Sands’ High Wire Trio illuminates Garner’s indelible cultural legacy and brings his music to new generations of fans. Reviewing a recent trio performance in London, the ‘Jazz Journal’ noted, “It is a great pairing, for both Garner and Sands…are virtuosi pianists. Sands is a master pianist in full command of his musical imagination” who delivered “a joyous set” that “captured perfectly” the “happiness” at the core of Garner’s genius.

The concert will be the premier performance for the Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series. With the recent closure of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery for expansion, the museum’s long-running Art of Jazz series will find a temporary new home in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall. Produced by series founder Bruce Eaton, the rechristened Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series is internationally renowned for presenting a dazzling array of the world’s premier jazz artists, and has been heralded as “the most successful music series of its kind in Western New York history” (Buffalo News). Series producer Eaton notes, “Kleinhans has a rich jazz history going back to the 1940s and 1950s when it was a regular stop on the Jazz at the Philharmonic tours that brought artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Lester Young, Oscar Peterson, and Charlie Parker to Buffalo. It’s exciting to be able add a new chapter to this distinguished legacy.”

Commenting on the series, Kleinhans Music Hall Director Daniel Hart notes, “We are very pleased to be able to give this outstanding jazz series a home at Kleinhans while the Albright-Knox Art Gallery is under construction. The jazz audience is enthusiastic and dedicated, so we welcome them with open arms. I am personally looking forward to the concerts. Additionally, it is always nice to work in partnership with our colleagues at the museum; their Deputy Director Joe-Lin Hill has made this a very easy transition.”

The series will continue with:

Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell Duo

Sunday, March 15, 2020, 3 p.m.

2 p.m. Pre-concert conversation: The Legacy of Norman Granz

Two of modern jazz’s leading lights unite to explore the classic straight-ahead repertoire that defines New York City jazz as heard on their recent album ‘Common Practice’ (ECM).



Catherine Russell

Sunday, April 26, 2020, 3 p.m.

2 p.m. Pre-concert conversation: Take Me Back to Harlem

The 2020 Grammy nominee for Best Jazz Vocal. whose recent album ‘Alone Together’ topped the 2019 jazz charts. puts her joyful stamp on the great African-American songbook from the Swing Era.

Tickets to the Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series at Kleinhans Music Hall are currently on sale. Pricing is $34 for the general public and $29 for all BPO subscribers and Albright-Knox members, plus fees. A 3-concert subscription package is also available, priced at $92 for the general public and $74 for all BPO subscribers and Albright-Knox members, plus fees. Seating in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans is general admission. For more information and to purchase tickets or a subscription, call (716) 885-5000, visit kleinhansbuffalo.org , or stop by the Kleinhans Box Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series is produced by Bruce Eaton with associate producer Tony Zambito. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery and JazzBuffalo.org serve as promotional partners for the series.

