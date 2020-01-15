Painting by J. Simmons 1870. Photo by Southeby's New York
THIS FRI, SAT, SUN – The BPO and Irish Classical Theatre present Shakespeare’s A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM w/music of Mendelssohn

January 15, 2020
The mystical faerie kingdom and the humdrum world of humans converge as this whimsical tale of magic, mischief and misplaced affection unfolds onstage at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Irish Classical Theatre present a very special collaborative production of Shakespeare’s warmhearted comedy performed with Felix Mendelssohn’s brilliant score. Four young lovers discover the course of true love runs anything but smooth, as supernatural sprites conspire to reveal what fools we mortals be, and draw us all into the collective dream of romance and merriment.

JoAnn Falletta, conductor – Fortunato Pezzimenti, director – Starring Vincent O’Neill
Performance times: Fri Jan 17, 8pm • Sat Jan 18, 8pm • Sun Jan 19, 2:30pm

Click here for complete Cast List.
For information and tickets, click here, or call the BPO Box Office at 716-885-5000.
TICKETS IN ALL PRICE RANGES.  STUDENT TICKETS JUST $12 EACH WITH VALID STUDENT I.D.
Running Time:  2 hours 15 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.

