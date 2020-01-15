THU JAN 16 – Three Chord Bourbon Presents the January blues Howlin’ Series at The Tralf

Beginning Thursday January 16th, join the Tralf Music Hall operating as Three Chord Bourbon Presents the January Howlin’ Series.

3 Thursdays. 3 Classic Blues Guitar Albums performed live in their entirety.

Howlin’ At The Tralf is hosted by Anita West. The concerts will feature 3 Western New York bands, performing complete classic blues guitar albums of their choosing, live on the legendary Tralf stage.

Thursday, January 16th: Jony James Blues Band performs Jimi Hendrix’ “Axis: Bold As Love” ​[ TICKETS ]

Thursday, January 23rd: Growlers Blues Bans performs B.B. King’s “Live At The Regal” [ TICKETS ]

Thursday, January 30th: Dave Viterna Band performs Cream’s “Live Cream Volume 2” [ TICKETS ]

​

Each Thursday will feature the band performing one set of their material followed by a performance of a classic album in its entirety.

A complimentary Italian buffet will be offered. Italian sausage with onions and peppers, baked ziti, green salad and rolls, and dessert. A discount series ticket (all three concerts) is available at Tralf Box Office only. Doors open at 6p for these 7p shows. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Three shows with the buffet is priced at $39.00. For more information, visit tralf.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

