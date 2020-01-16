SUN JAN 19 – Women’s March of Buffalo at Niagara Square

Don’t miss the opportunity to #UNITE – as part of the Weekend of Action! The Women’s March of Buffalo/WNY will take place on Sunday, January 19th from 1:30pm to 3pm, beginning at Niagara Square in Downtown Buffalo.

The Women’s March of Buffalo/WNY, opposed to all forms of oppression, seeks to increase equity and equality for women and all oppressed people by ensuring structural and systemic changes in our local government, local businesses and organizations, and within society at large in order to guarantee a woman’s right to health, safety, and freedom from violence. Organizers seek this regardless of racial, economic, or citizenship status; and value the dignity and humanity of women of color, women with disabilities, and lgbt/queer and gender non-conforming people, and everyone’s equal place in the movement and in society.

For more information, visit https://actionnetwork.org/events/womens-march-2020-buffalowny

Channel 4 coverage of previous march below:

