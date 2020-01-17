FRI JAN 24 – Botanical Gardens Aims to Wow Crowds wwith Lumagination 2020

To kick off all exhibit the Lumagination Launch Party is planned for January 24 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. This is an exclusive sneak-peek event where they will flip the switch on Lumagination. Guests will get the first look at Lumagination while enjoying an open bar of signature cocktails from Ketel One Botanical Vodka, hors d’oeuvres from Salvatore’s Hospitality, beer, wine and creative gourmet popcorn from What’s Pop-in’. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a high-value basket raffle and all guests will receive a commemorative glass to mark the occasion.

Launch Party tickets are $45 for Botanical Gardens’ Members, $50 for the general public and $60 after January 17. Tickets are available online at buffalogardens.com or by phone, 716-827-1584 ext. 220.

This year’s theme of Lumagination is Mysterious Minerals. Visitors will experience the extraordinary facets of Earth and minerals. From simulated salt caves and stalactites to wooden sculptures, balancing stones, geodes and crystals, Lumagination will take visitors on a journey like no other. As visitors take a spectacular walk through the Botanical Gardens, they will experience creatively-themed greenhouses, dramatic and colorful lighting, interactive entertainment and so much more. Lumagination 2020 is part three of a four-part series exploring water, air, earth and fire.

A Photo and Influencer Night is planned for January 28. This evening is not open to the public but invites photographers and special guests to capture Lumagination through their lenses and participate in a reception and professional discussion lead by Solis. Sensory Night on January 29 will be hosted by Autism Services, Inc. and representatives will be on site to talk about the benefits of sensory environments like Lumagination. Everyone is welcome to attend Sensory Night and the autism community is encouraged to enjoy this special evening that includes a special art display. An Educators’ Night, sponsored by National Grid, on January 31 welcomes educators, with a valid ID, to receive free admission this night. A Hero Night is planned for February 5. Hero Night welcomes active military, veterans and first responders with valid ID to receive free admission on February 5. Pride Night with the Pride Center of Western New York celebrating the LBGTQ+ community will be held on February 6. A Family Night with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will be held on February 9 and will provide an art truck and special hands-on art experiences. Albright-Knox members, with valid ID, receive Botanical Garden Member pricing this night. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the first 300 visitors will receive a special surprise at the door. Another Family Night with the Buffalo Audubon Society will be held on February 16. The Buffalo Audubon Society will bring hands-on activities and a few critters to Lumagination for visitors to enjoy. Audubon members with valid ID receive Botanical Garden Member pricing this night.

Lumagination will take place January 25-26, January 29-February 1, February 5-9, February 12-22 and February 26-29. Show hours will be 6:00-9:00 pm and until 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission doors will open at 5:30pm each night, but organizers want to remind exhibit goers that Lumagination is best experienced after the sun sets. Admission is $15.50 Adults, $14 Seniors (62+), $14 Students (13+ with ID), $7 Kids 3-12 and Kids 2 and under are free for the general public. Botanical Gardens’ Member tickets are $13.50 Adults, $12 Seniors (62+), $12 Students (13+ with ID), $7 Kids 3-12 and Kids 2 and under are free. Tickets are available online at buffalogardens.com and will also be available at the door throughout the exhibit. Botanical Gardens’ guest passes, discounts and coupons are not valid during Lumagination. Cameras and mono pods are welcome every night, however, tripods are not permitted. Photo and Influencer Night on January 28 is the only night tripods will be permitted.

For further info visit www.buffalogardens.com

