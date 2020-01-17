Pianist/composer Laszlo Gardony celebrates his album ‘La Marseillaise’

Laszlo Gardony, the well known pianist/composer continues to celebrate his recent album ‘La Marseillaise’. Numerous winter and spring concerts in Massachusetts, New York are scheduled featuring his original compositions, jazz standards, a classic Italian song, and two spontaneously created pieces.

Shows in Boston (Jan. 21), Pittsfield (Feb. 15), Marblehead (March 12), Framingham (March 21), Plymouth (March 27), Norwell (April 4), and New York City (June 4) feature him playing solo or trio.

Gardony’s live solo album, La Marseillaise, was recorded in March 2019 as part of Berklee College of Music’s Keys Fest, and was released October 25, 2019 on Sunnyside Records.

“When you are performing, what you are bringing into focus is the moment,” says Gardony of his concept for playing piano before an audience. “What you play has to sound alive, and that requires a careful reading of the moment. That’s what makes jazz stand apart from any other genre: There’s a real mastery of the intuitive moment.”

Here are some of his upcoming concerts:

∙ Tuesday, January 21, 6 p.m. at The Museum of African American History, 46 Joy St., Boston. Trio performance featuring Gardony, bassist Ron Mahdi, drummer Yoron Israel in support of the Jazz Scene in Boston photo exhibit. Co-sponsored by JazzBoston.

∙ Saturday, February 15, 7:30 p.m. at Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield. Solo piano, album celebration concert for La Marseillaise. Tickets $30, $25 advance, $20 members.

∙ Thursday, March 12 at Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead. Solo piano, album celebration concert for La Marseillaise. Tickets $35.

∙ Saturday, March 21 at Amazing Things Arts Center, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. Solo piano concert. Tickets $25, $22 members.

∙ Friday, March 27 at Spire Center for the Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court St., Plymouth. Trio concert and album celebration concert for La Marseillaise with Gardony, bassist John Lockwood, drummer Yoron Israel. Tickets $25.

∙ Saturday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. at James Library and Arts Center, 24 West St., Norwell. Solo piano, album celebration concert for La Marseillaise. Tickets $30, $25 seniors, $15 students.

∙ Thursday, June 4, 8 and 10 p.m. at Jazz at Kitano, 66 Park Avenue, New York City. Gardony with the Christian Artmann Quartet featuring flutist Artmann, bassist Johannes Weidenmueller, drummer Jeff Hirshfield and guest vocalist Elena McEntire.

