TUE APR 7 – Caamp at The Town Ballroom

CAAMP is a folk band from Columbus, Ohio that began as a project between childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall, who met at a summer camp in middle school. Started by Years after they became friends Taylor began penning and playing original songs at coffee shops around Athens, Georgia in 2013. Evan moved down a couple of years later and together in a hazy attic, enjoying light beers, they would find the heartfelt sound that became CAAMP. Since independently releasing their self-titled first record in 2016, they have climbed Spotify charts, headlined the US, purchased denim jackets and added a bass- playing buddy, Matt Vinson- who also enjoys light beers and denim. With the upcoming release of their third album “By and By,” the Ohioan trio has high hopes and it shows in their live performances.

$20.00 – $25 day of show VIP $59.00

Ages 16+

https://youtu.be/HS-Tqzc3mlo

