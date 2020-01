Pushing past traditional genres, Minnesota’s progressive bluegrass collective Trampled By Turtles will bring an intimate show to the Tralf Mu. The rich vocal harmonies of this band are a knockout, as are the unbelievably intricate and fast fiddle solos, and ever-present picking of mandolin and banjo.

​7pm Doors | 8pm Show

General Admission Event

$25 Advance | $30 Day Of Show

21+ Admitted | 16+ Admitted With Parent

