This weekend, the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus joins your BPO for a performance of Mozart’s powerful and final piece, his Requiem. Unfinished at the time of his death in 1791, Mozart’s Requiem has become one of the most celebrated choral masterworks. The program also features young artist and Buffalo native Drew Cone, performing Haydn’s magnificent Cello Concerto No. 1.

Tickets may be purchased online, over the phone at (716) 885-5000, or in person at Kleinhans Music Hall.

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Sat Jan 25, 8pm

Sun Jan 26, 2:30pm

