Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts Seeks Artists, Performers, and Vendors

TheTwenty-first Annual Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, taking place on August 29th and 30th in Buffalo’s vibrant Elmwood Village, is seeking Artists, Craftspeople, Performers, Non-profit groups and food vendors to apply to be part of the Festival. The Festival features 170 world-class artisans, four stages with local musicians, dancers, actors and puppeteers, a Kidsfest with five hands-on participatory activties, over sixty cultural and environmental groups, foods from around the world and sidewalk events sponsored by the Elmwood merchants.

The Festival is a non-profit, all volunteer run, eco-friendly arts and community organization whose mission is to foster growth in and awareness of Western New York’s artistic and cultural treasures and improve the fabric of our unique urban environment. For applications go to https://elmwoodartfest.org/ 2018-applications/ for more information go to: www.elmwoodartfest.org.

