Lil Wayne Shares ‘Funeral’ Album Release Date

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne announced his highly anticipated 13th solo studio album and it’s coming sooner than you think. Titled, Funeral, the album will be released Friday, January 31st via Young Money Records/Republic Records. Weezy took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 23) to share that the anticipated LP drop date.

Weezy posted a clip featuring an unreleased snippet from a track possibly introducing the album. “Welcome to the funeral/ Closed casket as usual,” he raps on the ominous beat.

The New Orleans native also launched quite the merchandise run for everything Funeral. The collection includes CDs, vinyl, long-sleeve shirts, graphic tees, hoodies, hats and beanies. Prices range from $13 stickers to $60 sweatshirts. Funeral serves as Wayne’s Tha Carter V follow-up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

