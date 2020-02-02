Eyes of the Blind
SAT FEB 22 – Burt Fest 2020 at Iron Works w/15 Bands

February 2, 2020
Here’s your chance to see and hear 15 bands showcase their talent in a single show. The annual Burt Fest is a daylong parade of music ranging from the smart lyrics of acoustic singer/songwriter Lexxi Raine to metal, electronic and rough edge garage bands. Burt Fest is usually a pretty high energy event with the bands excited to play and the fans happy to be there to watch.

Feat: Of Night And Light, Creating A Sinner, Lexxi Raine, Eyes of the Blind, Bear the Bronze, Digital Ladies, Mind Chaser, Not For Nothing, Blackend Blue, Lost Like Lions, Tiger the Lion, A.C. Anton, Digital Afterlife, Dope City Kid, & Muddle

at: Buffalo Iron Works49 Illinois St Buffalo – $10 Presale, $15 Day Of Show Ages 16+ (under 16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian) Doors open at 2:00 pm
Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/BurtFest2020 
Tiger The Lion
Of Night and Light
Not For Nothing
Muddle with Robbie Tacak
Mind Chaser
Lost Like Lions
Lexxi Raine
Eyes of the Blind
Dope City Kid
Digital Ladies
Digital Afterlife
Creating A Sinner
Blackend Blue
Bear the Bronze
A.C. Anton

Terms and Conditions