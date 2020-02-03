WED MAY 27 – The Head and The Heart: Living Mirage Tour With special guest Margo Price at ARTPARK

Seattle indie folk band The Head and The Heart with special guest Margo Price will perform at the Mainstage Theater at Artpark on May 27, 2020.

The band members met each other through a series of open mic nights at Seattle’s Conor Byrne pub in the hip Ballard neighborbood of Seattle. It’s a solid group of band members with Jonathan Russell (lead singer/songwriter), Charity Rose Thielen (guitar, violin, vocals), Matt Gervais (guitar, vocals), Chris Zasche (bass), Kenny Hensley (keyboards) and Tyler Williams (drums)

Self-burned copies of their first recording were being sold at shows and within a few weeks local record stores Easy Street and Sonic Boom couldn’t keep them in stock. After a “feeding frenzy of interest from record labels and managers, the band signed with Sub Pop in November 2010. Sub Pop remastered the album, expanded it with a studio version of their traditional concert closer “Rivers and Roads”, and re-recorded one song (“Sounds Like Hallelujah”). The album was re-released in CD format, and for the first time on vinyl LP, on Record Store Day 2011. The band is signed with Heavenly Recording in the United Kingdom and Europe.[3]

Guitarist Josiah Johnson, currently on leave, explained how the name of the band was chosen: “Your head is telling you to be stable and find a good job, you know in your heart that this [the band] is what you’re supposed to do even if it’s crazy.

Show is at 8pm. Indoor reserved tickets and General Admission Lawn tickets ($29.50-$59.50) Indoor Reserved Seating: $39.50-$59.50. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 7 at 1pm online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday-Friday 10am-4pm). Listed ticket price includes Facility Fee; additional service fees apply for online and phone orders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

