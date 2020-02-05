On the BOARDS • Week of February 7 – February 13 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages

OPENING

GLORIOUS, comedy by Peter Quilter presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Mary Kate O’Connell, Gregory Gjurich, Anne Gayley, Roger van Dette, Feb 6 – Mar 1, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave. (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, touring production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Feb 11-16, Tue-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

WHAT I THOUGHT I KNEW one-woman play by Alice Eve Cohen presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Josie DiVincenzo. Feb 6-Mar 1, Through Oct 28, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (650-7626). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

ONGOING

COOKIN’ AT THE COOKERY, musical by Marion J. Caffey, directed by Victoria Perez, starring Zoe Scruggs, Ember Tate. Through Mar 8, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

DEATH OF A SALESMAN, play by Arthur Miller presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Kunji Rey, M. Joseph Fratello, Ryan Morgan, Chuck Slisz, Eric Bloom. Through Feb 16, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Feb 15 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 550 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319). http://www.niagaratheatre.com

FACTORY FOR MURDERS, play by Scott McCrea, directed by Neal Radice, starring James Cichocki, Trevor Dugan, Sandra Roberts, Emily Yancey, Madeline E. Allard, Bob Bozek, Emily Lotocki, Nolan Miles, Amy Rochford. Through Feb 18, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, comedy by Norm Foster presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan, Russ Papia. Through Mar 22. Thu & Sat dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

CLOSING

THE ANTIPODES, play by Annie Baker, directed by Scott Behrend, starring Sean Cullen, Cassie Cameron, Kristen Tripp Kelley, Greg Howze, John Hurley, David Marciniak, Ricky Needham, Dave Hayes, Adam Yellen. Through Feb 9, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2. Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St. (629-3069). www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org

JUMP, play by Charly Evon Simpson directed by Paulette D. Harris, starring Marcus Thompson Jr., Aqueira Oshun, Andy Finley, Dayane Araujo. Through Feb 9, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 4. Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave.(884-2013). www.aaccbuffalo.org

MERCURY FUR, play by Philip Ridley, presented by Subversive Theatre Collective, directed by Mike Doben, starring Matthew B. Cullen, Zach Thomas, Lucas Colon, Helen Rose, Jeremy Catania, Zach Bellus, Justyne Harris, Vinnie DeStefano. Through Feb 8, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave., third floor (462-5549). www.subversivetheatre.org

MISS NELSON IS MISSING, play by Joan Cushing; based on the books by Harry Allard, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Meg Quinn, starring Jacob Albarella, Mike Benoit, Sabrina Kahwaty, Lily Jones, Christine Seshie, Dan Torres. Through Feb 9, Sat & Sun at 2. Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. (884.4400). www.theatreofyouth.org

THE MOUSETRAP, mystery by Agatha Christie, directed by Nathan Andrew Miller, starring Monish Bhattacharyya, Anne Roaldi Boucher, Jackson DiGiacomo, Jaimee Harmon, Nathanial Higgins, Susan King, David Mitchell, Matthew Rittler. Through Feb 9, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.LancOpera.org



UPCOMING

NOSFERATU: THE LEGEND OF DRACULA, play by L. Don Swartz adapted from the Bram Stoker novel, directed by Swartz, starring Daniel Baker, Vanessa Stipkovits, Chris Fire, Amanda Woomer-Limpert. Feb 13-23, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.

SCOTCH AND MADNESS, world premiere of a play by Tatiana Gelfand and Paul Jensen, directed by Gelfand, starring Timothy Goehrig Jamie Nablo, James Cichocki, Daniel Greer, Betsy Bittar, Nicolas Lama, Kathleen Rooney, Jaimee Harmon, Eddie Bratek. Feb 20-Mar 14, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

