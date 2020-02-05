SATY FEB 8, 8pm – SUN FEB 9, 2:30pm – JoAnn Falleta and the BPO celebrate Mahler, Leonard Bernstein, plus a Klezmer violin concerto

JoAnn Falletta • Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin • Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor • Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus • Fredonia Masterworks Chorus



Noah Bendix-Balgley, American concertmaster of the world-renowned Berlin Philharmonic, joins us for a performance of his self-composed concerto based on the Klezmer tradition of Eastern Europe. JoAnn Falletta conducts Mahler’s “Adagio” from his unfinished Symphony No. 10, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and acclaimed countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen join for Bernstein’s glorious choral masterpiece, Chichester Psalms.

Many thanks to the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo for their support of this event.