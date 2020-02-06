Mick Jagger Photo: Rolling Stones Facebook page
JUNE 6, 2020 – The Rolling Stones Return to New Era Field!

February 6, 2020
Today the Rolling Stones announced their critically acclaimed NO FILTER tour will return to North America for a 15 city run in 2020 and will make a stop in Buffalo on June 6 at New Era Field. The new dates follow their record-breaking, sold-out performances of 2019, heralded by Rolling Stone as “A triumph for the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band.”

 “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!” – Mick Jagger

“We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!” – Keith Richards

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. For ticketing information, please visit rollingstones.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 12 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10pm local time.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER

USA /Canada 2020

Sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income

May 8, 2020                        San Diego, CA                    SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020                      Vancouver, BC                   BC Place
May 16, 2020                      Minneapolis, MN             U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020                      Nashville, TN                      Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020                      Austin, TX                            Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020                      Dallas, TX                             Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020                        Buffalo, NY                          New Era Field
June 10, 2020                     Detroit, MI                          Ford Field
June 14, 2020                     Louisville, KY                      Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020                     Cleveland, OH                    FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020                     Pittsburgh, PA                   Heinz Field
June 27, 2020                     St. Louis, MO                     The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020                         Charlotte, NC                     Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020                         Tampa, FL                            Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020                         Atlanta, GA                         Mercedes-Benz Stadium

THE LAST TIME THEY WERE AT NEW ERA FIELD ARTVOICE HAD PRESS TICKETS AT THE FOOT OF THE STAGE. BELOW IS A VIDEO OF THAT GREAT EVENT.

