SAT FEB 8 – Golden Mummies of Egypt Opens at Buffalo Science Museum

Glittering gold and mysterious mummies are among Ancient Egypt’s most enduring attractions

Golden Mummies of Egypt examines hopes and fears about the afterlife when Egypt was part of the Greek and Roman worlds (c. 300 BC-200 AD). Wealthy members of this multicultural society had their mummified bodies encased in gold in hopes of joining the gods after death.

The exhibition consists of over 100 key objects from the Manchester Museum’s world-class collection, including eight mummies, as well as masks, coffins, jewelry and sculpture. Blending Egyptian, Roman and Greek imagery, the strikingly lifelike painted mummy portraits are among the most haunting images from the Ancient World.

Using interactive CT scan technology, Golden Mummies of Egypt reveals stories hidden beneath the wrappings, but also questions why we are fascinated by mummies and what they might tell us about ourselves.

Tickets for Golden Mummies of Egypt, have designated entry times with the last time slot 1 hour and 15 minutes before close. Buying tickets in advance will ensure availability and your preferred time slot on the day of your visit. Once entered, you may stay in the exhibition for as long as you’d like, or until the Museum closes, whichever comes first.

