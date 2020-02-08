ARTIST APPLICATION FOR ALLENTOWN WEST ART FESTIVAL June 13 & 14

While the Allentown Art Festival may be better known, the real fun is at the Allentown West Art Festival. Founded in 1998, the Allen West Festival is held simultaneously with the Allentown Art Festival, taking place in the heart of Allentown. The festival, produced by the Allentown Association, promotes only local artisans and Allentown Businesses. In recent years there have been over 150 participating artists, vendors, restaurants and local businesses! This event is the largest fundraiser for the Allentown Association.

The Allentown West Festival runs west from Elmwood Ave and Allen St. to Wadsworth St. and swings up Wadsworth for a block to Hudson St.

ALLEN WEST 2020 JUNE 13th & 14th SATURDAY 10 AM – 6 PM SUNDAY 10 AM – 6 PM

2020 Allen West Artist Application: 2020 Allen West Artist Application

2020 Allen West Food Vendor Application: Available Wednesday, February 12, 2020

2020 VENDORS WILL BE EMAILED WITH ACCEPTANCE NOTICES AND BOOTH ASSIGNMENTS.

Sign up for the mailing list to get applications, updates, deadlines, notifications! FESTIVAL MAILING LIST:

