FRI APR 30 – Buffalo/NYC band The Reign of Kindo at Leopard Lounge

The Reign of Kindo started in Buffalo and relocated to NYC. They are returning to town to play a gig at the Leopard Lounge in the Town Ballroom. They’ll be playing the entirety of their album Rhythm, Chord & Melody. Since the show promises special guests we might assume some of those guests will be Buffalo musicians. Though the band members have changed frequently the quality of the musicianship has always remained extremely high with music chops usually found in accomplished prog rock bands. Singer Joseph Secchiaroli has a wonderful voice with a range similar to Sting.

7:00pm Doors // 7:45pm Show 16+ admitted w/ I.D., under 16 admitted with parent or guardian

@ LEOPARD LOUNGE 681 MAIN ST. BUFFALO, NY 14203 $16.00 ADVANCE // $18.00 DAY OF SHOW

Tickets on sale now at Town Ballroom. or buy online at AfterDarkPresents.com, charge by phone @ 716-893-2900. For more info visit www.AfterDarkPresents.com

