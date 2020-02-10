FRI AUG 7 – Chicago at Artpark

The Mainstage Theater at Artpark will have the hit-making band Chicago on Friday, August 7, 2020. This band is a significant part of American rock music history, from the signature sound of the their brass horns, their iconic vocalists, and their dozens of classic songs including: 25 or 6 to 4, If You Leave Me Now, Saturday In The Park, Hard To Say I’m Sorry, You’re The Inspiration and more. This year marks the legendary band’s 53rd consecutive year of touring.

Indoor reserved tickets and General Admission will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am. Indoor Reserved Seating: $69-$129 General Admission Lawn: $30

Tickets on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am Tickets online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday-Friday 10am-4pm). Listed ticket price includes Facility Fee

