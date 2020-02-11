Rep. Brian Higgins shares list of just some of the shocking and savage cuts in Trump’s new budget proposal

|PUBLIC SAFETY & ENVIRONMENT
| Description/WNY Impact
|FY20 Enacted
|FY21 Trump Budget
|HEAP
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
|The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps keep seniors & families safe and healthy through programs that help with energy costs.
|$3.7 billion
|ELIMINATED
|FEMA – Assistance to Firefighter Grants
|Provides funding to support equipment and training for firefighters. In FY19 fire departments in NY26 were awarded over $10.739 million in fire grants.
|$355 million
|$344 million – cuts grants to fire departments by $11 million
|Clean Water State Revolving Fund
|Supports local investments in water infrastructure to improve water quality.
|$1.638 billion
|1.12 billion – water infrastructure funding cut by more than 31%
|Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|Supports local investments in water infrastructure to promote safe drinking water.
|$1.126 billion
|$863 million – water infrastructure cut by over 23%
|Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG)
|Federal justice assistance program that provides resources to law enforcement agencies to form vital partnerships between communities and key stakeholders. Buffalo & Niagara Falls awarded grants.
|$547.21 million
|$411 million – cuts JAG grants by almost 25%
|Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Programs
|Provides resources and technical assistance to state and local law enforcement to advance the practice of community policing.
|$343 million
|$99 million – cuts community policing grants by over 71%
|Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
|Facilitates renewable energy research and development projects.
|2.8 billion
|$719.5 million
|Formerly Utilized Site Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP)
|Provides cleanup of contaminated sites. Cuts would impact FUSRAP sites in Tonawanda, Lewiston and Lockport.
|$200 million
|$141 million, proposes transferring to Department of Energy from the Army Corps.
|Army Corps – Civil Works Operation & Maintenance
|Will impact the ability to fund local projects. Army Corps FY21 work plan includes $6.547M for the Black Rock and Tonawanda Harbors as well as $1.2M for the Buffalo Harbor
|$3.8 billion
|$2 billion – cutting resources for Army Corps projects by more than 47%
|Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
|Tasked with the protection of human health and the environment.
|$9.1 billion
|$6.7 billion – a 26.5% cut to the EPA
