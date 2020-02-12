On the BOARDS • Week of February 14 – February 20 – What’s Playing on BUFFALO THEATER Stages

OPENING

NOSFERATU: THE LEGEND OF DRACULA, play by L. Don Swartz adapted from the Bram Stoker novel, directed by Swartz, starring Daniel Baker, Vanessa Stipkovits, Chris Fire, Amanda Woomer-Limpert. Feb 13-23, Thu at 7, Fri & Sat at 8, Sun at 2. Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda (743-1614). www.starrynighttheatre.com.

ONGOING

COOKIN’ AT THE COOKERY, musical by Marion J. Caffey, directed by Victoria Perez, starring Zoe Scruggs, Ember Tate. Through Mar 8, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

GLORIOUS, comedy by Peter Quilter presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Mary Kate O’Connell, Gregory Gjurich, Anne Gayley, Roger van Dette, Through Mar 1, Thu-Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:30. The Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave. (848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

ON A FIRST NAME BASIS, comedy by Norm Foster presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Eileen Dugan, Russ Papia. Through Mar 22. Thu & Sat dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

WHAT I THOUGHT I KNEW one-woman play by Alice Eve Cohen presented by Jewish Repertory Theatre, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Josie DiVincenzo. Through Mar 1, Thu at 7:30, Sat at 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2. The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (650-7626). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com

CLOSING

DEATH OF A SALESMAN, play by Arthur Miller presented by The Niagara Regional Theatre Guild, directed by Dawn Marcolini Newton, starring Kunji Rey, M. Joseph Fratello, Ryan Morgan, Chuck Slisz, Eric Bloom. Through Feb 16, Fri & Sat at 7:30, Sun at 3, plus Feb 15 at 3. Ellicott Creek Playhouse, 550 Ellicott Creek Rd., Tonawanda (260-2319). www.niagaratheatre.com

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, touring production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino. Through Feb 16, Wed-Thu at 7:30, Fri at 8, Sat at 2 & 8, Sun at 2 & 7. Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main St. (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org

UPCOMING

SCOTCH AND MADNESS, world premiere of a play by Tatiana Gelfand and Paul Jensen, directed by Gelfand, starring Timothy Goehrig Jamie Nablo, James Cichocki, Daniel Greer, Betsy Bittar, Nicolas Lama, Kathleen Rooney, Jaimee Harmon, Eddie Bratek. Feb 20-Mar 14, Thu-Sat at 7:30. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (852-2600). www.alleyway.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

