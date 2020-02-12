FRI MAY 1 – California Hard Rockers TESLA at Rapids Theater – pre-sale tickets now till 10pm Thursday Feb 13

That TESLA are still roaring on stages should be no surprise. While TESLA may have been born in the mid 80s eruption of leather, spandex, and big hair, the band has never been about those things. Their bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of 1970s rock and roll. The same roots that produced bands like The Allman Brothers, Grand Funk Railroad, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Aerosmith.

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of one of TESLA’s most iconic albums, Five Man Acoustical Jam. The 2020 tour will feature performances of the most seminal tracks from this ground-breaking acoustic record.

Pre-Sale starts TODAY at 10am and ends Thursday at 10pm

