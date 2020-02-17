SAT FEB 22, 7pm – Time For Three with the BPO performing for College Night only $12

Time For Three stands at the busy musical intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (TF3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music folded together and emerge anew. With the uncommon blend of their instruments fused together with their voices, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world.

BPO College Night “High Octane Classics with Time for Three”



College students get an exclusive, backstage experience with the BPO – featuring a performance of High Octane Classics with Time for Three!

This special event includes complimentary pizza and soft drinks at a private student reception, backstage access for a quick tour and meet-and-greet with BPO musicians, chances to win great prizes, a seat for the evening’s performance, and more.

Tickets to BPO College Night are only $12 with a valid college ID, or included with your BPO College Pass. Reservations are required.

COLLEGENIGHT at checkout. Valid college ID is required at will call. Click here for TICKETS t o reserve your student ticket using the codeat checkout. Valid college ID is required at will call.

