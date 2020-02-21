SAT MARCH 7 – Country phenom Kane Brown at Key Center with Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson

With his #1 Billboard 200 release, Experiment, Kane Brown became the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, and only one of three country artists to top the Billboard 200 chart all year (2018). Brown was named a Breakthrough Artist of the Year by the Associated Press. He is one of only five country acts with multiple 4X Platinum hits (joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift).

ABOUT RUSSELL DICKERSON:

The Nashville-based multi-platinum recording artist, Russell Dickerson, now has three back-to-back No. 1 singles— “Yours” dubbed the “biggest love song of the year” off his debut album of the same name, followed by American summer anthem, “Blue Tacoma” (featured in the hit “X-Men” franchise film “Logan”) and “Every Little Thing,” his latest single to sit atop country charts

ABOUT CHRIS LANE:

Chris Lane’s star continues to rise with two #1 hits (breakout smash “Fix” and recent chart-topper “I Don’t Know About You”), two Top 10 albums, and more than 1 BILLION combined streams.