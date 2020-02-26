FRI MARCH 6 – Livetronica music by Edalgo w/Miosi and Scafetta – at 9th Ward, Babeville

Buffalo, NY-born and raised Angelo Edalo Marinelli is a self-taught musician and composer. He relocated to Los Angeles in late 2013 to write and produce a Ray Charles tribute album with Charles’ grandson, the artist Robert Robinson, known as RobTwyce. “You,” the project’s single, was released in 2015.

Also in 2015, Edalo released his first full-length album, Faith, which was included in iTunes’ “Top Instrumental Music in US” list that year.Described by The Buffalo News as “a blissful place where worries vanish and happiness abounds,” Marinelli’s music has a relaxed energy. Yet his work ethic is evidenced by his partnerships, working alongside many influential musicians. His album California Rush, a project two years in the making, was released July 7th 2017. Where the Faith album was focused on instrumental melodic sounds, California Rush takes a slightly new direction using the same melodic sounds, but combining live lead guitar, saxophone, and electronic dance elements. Edalo’s growth as a producer combines vocals, guitar, saxophone, jam band elements, and electronic dance elements to present Marinelli’s fresh take on Livetronica.

Friday, March 6th $10 General Presale, $12 Day Of Show

9th Ward in Babeville 341 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202

All Ages Doors open at 7:00 pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ edalo-tickets-91367240877 Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/ events/205936400546337

Edalo : https://www.facebook.com/ edalomusic/

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=T7CVBD4BnhA

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=uhrXu1ixv8U

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=sl9k4tJYdqo

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Rl3ickUYllI

