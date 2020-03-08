image: still frame from video by animator Jeff Scher
Cool animation of 60 years of American history from Civil Rights movement to Tump

March 8, 2020
jamiemoses288

This music video animation is set to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – “Teach Your Children” written by Graham Nash. Originally released on the 1970 CSNY studio album “Deja Vu.” 

The song is featured on a 2018 Graham Nash career retrospective entitled “Over The Years…” and the animation is a collaboration between Graham Nash and celebrated filmmaker and animator Jeff Scher. The imagery frames the youth-led liberal activism of 2018 against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement and Peace demonstrations of the 1960’s, providing a powerful visual aid to Graham Nash’s relevant-as-ever appeal to teach not only our children but also our parents well.

“I wrote ‘Teach Your Children’ because we have much to teach them. Conversely, I believe we as parents have much to learn from them as well. I think that Jeff Scher did a wonderful job of animating my lyrics and positioning the song in a contemporary setting.” – Graham Nash (2018)

 

