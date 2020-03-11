Heralded by The Buffalo News as “the most successful music series of its kind in Western New York history,” the Art of Jazz series, making its temporary home at Kleinhans Music Hall while the Albright-Knox Art Gallery undergoes redevelopment, is internationally renowned for presenting a dazzling array of the world’s top jazz artists.

The rechristened Art of Jazz at the Philharmonic series features some of today’s leading jazz performers. On February 2, dynamic jazz pianist Christian Sands who paid tribute to “Misty” balladeer Erroll Garner. Next up is the duo Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell.

Ethan Iverson & Tom Harrell Duo Sun Mar 15, 3PM

Two of modern jazz’s leading lights unite to explore the classic jazz repertoire as heard on their current live recording Common Practice (ECM). A founding member of the Bad Plus, one of the most successful and groundbreaking jazz groups of the 21st century, pianist Ethan Iverson is a restless visionary with a deep respect for jazz history. Tom Harrell, recently voted 2018 Trumpeter of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association, is one of the most creative and lyrical jazz artists of our time, with discography of over 280 recordings that spans more than five decades.

