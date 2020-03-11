Wonder Years facebook photo
WED MARCH 18 – The Wonder Years W/ Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, Pool Kids at TOWN BALLROOM

March 11, 2020
jamiemoses288

Philadelphia  Pennsylvania-bred, pop-punk collective, The Wonder Years 2020 winter tour will feature two separate sets, an electric and a live acoustic set. The “Cardinals” creators will be joined by the likes of five-piece punk band Spanish Love Songs, Nashville-based emo collective Free Throw, and the up-and-coming band Pool Kids.

The Wonder Years are a favorite of both rock critics and a broad fanbase and their shows are awash with a genuine emotional energy that only they can pull out of a room.

