WED MARCH 18 – Vundabar w/Boysott, The Ophelias at Mohawk Place

Boston indie rockers Vunderbar continue their unexpected rise in the music world. Formed in high school by Brandon Hagen (Vocalist/guitarist), Grayson Kirtland (Bassist), and Drew McDonald (Drummer) these guys threw a bunch of songs together using Apple’s Garage Band app, tossed them online and the next thing they knew they were invited to tour France and their career was underway. They’re a lot of fun to watch and it’s clear they have a ball playing.

7:00pm Doors // 8:00pm Show 16+ admitted w/ I.D. $13.00 ADVANCE // $15.00 DAY OF SHOW

