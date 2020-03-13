BPO suspends all performances and events through April 12, 2020

The BPO has suspended all performances and events through April 12, 2020

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday, March 12 that all gatherings of more than 500 people will be prohibited. As such, the BPO has suspended all performances through April 12, 2020. Details on canceled and rescheduled performances are still in development. Please check bpo.org regularly for the latest details.

Ticket holders to canceled BPO performances have the following options:

Exchange your tickets to an upcoming performance.

Refund your ticket purchase to a gift card.

Donate your tickets. Tax-deductible donation to the BPO.

