Closed, Canceled or Rescheduled

TOWN BALLROOM

MARCH 14 – Bedouin Soundclash Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

MARCH 18 – The Wonder Years Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

MARCH 21 – Dwayne Gretzky Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

MARCH 27 – Borgore Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

APRIL 2 – Jack Harlow – The Leopard Lounge THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

APRIL 3 – The Reign of Kindo Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

THE TRALF

MARCH 19 – COCO MONTOYO moved to August 9

MARCH 21 – KELLER WILLIAMS moved to October 31

MARCH 27 – Donna The Buffalo – canceled with new date TBD

SENECA CASINO

March 2020 Shows Postponed:

The Village People March 13 & 14 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

Aaron Lewis March 14 7 PM Seneca Allegany Event Center

Orleans March 20 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

King of the Cage March 21 6 PM Seneca Niagara Event Center

Against The Wind: March 28 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience

SHEA’S

MARCH – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre and Shea’s 710 Theatre CANCELED all remaining performances of Hello, Dolly! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

BABEVILLE

MARCH 18 – Hari Kondabolu @ 9th Ward – postponed

RIVIERA THEATER

Maureen McGovern – Originally scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been moved to September 9, 2020 @ 8:00pm

John Waite – Originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 has been moved to August 1, 2020 @ 8:00pm

All tickets issued for the events above will be honored for the new scheduled dates. No exchange is necessary.

The Musical Box – Originally scheduled for March 27, 2020 has been moved to Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 7:00pm

The Musical Box – Originally scheduled for March 28, 2020 has been moved to Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm

Patrons who have purchased tickets for the original Friday, March 27th date will be transferred to the new Sunday, June 21 date.

