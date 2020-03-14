Closed, Canceled or Rescheduled

ALL BPO CONCERTS CANCELED THROUGH MARCH
TOWN BALLROOM
MARCH 14 – Bedouin Soundclash
Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
MARCH 18 – The Wonder Years
Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
MARCH 21 – Dwayne Gretzky
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
MARCH 27 – Borgore
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
APRIL 2 – Jack Harlow – The Leopard Lounge
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
APRIL 3 – The Reign of Kindo
THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.
THE TRALF
MARCH 19 – COCO MONTOYO moved to August 9
MARCH 21 – KELLER WILLIAMS moved to October 31
MARCH 27 – Donna The Buffalo – canceled with new date TBD
SENECA CASINO
March 2020 Shows Postponed:
The Village People March 13 & 14 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom
Aaron Lewis March 14 7 PM Seneca Allegany Event Center
Orleans March 20 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom
King of the Cage March 21 6 PM Seneca Niagara Event Center
Against The Wind: March 28 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom
The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience
SHEA’S
BABEVILLE
MARCH 18 – Hari Kondabolu @ 9th Ward – postponed
RIVIERA THEATER
Maureen McGovern – Originally scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been moved to September 9, 2020 @ 8:00pm
John Waite – Originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 has been moved to August 1, 2020 @ 8:00pm
All tickets issued for the events above will be honored for the new scheduled dates. No exchange is necessary.
The Musical Box – Originally scheduled for March 27, 2020 has been moved to Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 7:00pm
The Musical Box – Originally scheduled for March 28, 2020 has been moved to Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm
Patrons who have purchased tickets for the original Friday, March 27th date will be transferred to the new Sunday, June 21 date.
