Closed, Canceled or Rescheduled

ALL BPO CONCERTS CANCELED THROUGH April 12

Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries closed through Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Burchfield Art Center – Closed

ALL SENECA CASINOS CLOSED

Just Buffalo Writing Center closed until further notice

Kavinoky Theater all performances of INDECENT canceled

MusicalFare re-schedule A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

from April 22nd to July 7th to August 15th, 2021.

Castellani Art Museum closed till March 30

Explore and More closed

All FTMP (For The Music Productions) Events shows Postoned until April 5th

March 18th – Body Thief

March 21st – Absence Of Despair

March 22nd – Neil Zaza

March 23rd – Pro Pain

March 24th – VEAUX

March 27th – Pretty Gary (rescheduled to July 31st)

March 28th – OwlEyeRounD

March 29th – Kindofkind

April 2nd – DOYLE

April 2nd – Gold Frankincense & Myrrh

April 3rd – I Set My Friends On Fire

April 4th – Fred The Godson (rescheduled to August 1st)

April 10th – PowerGlove

TOWN BALLROOM

MARCH 14 – Bedouin Soundclash Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

MARCH 18 – The Wonder Years Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

MARCH 21 – Dwayne Gretzky Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

MARCH 27 – Borgore Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

APRIL 2 – Jack Harlow – The Leopard Lounge THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

APRIL 3 – The Reign of Kindo Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

THIS SHOW IS BEING RESCHEDULED. PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE VALID AT THE NEW DATE.

THE TRALF

MARCH 19 – COCO MONTOYO moved to August 9

MARCH 21 – KELLER WILLIAMS moved to October 31

MARCH 27 – Donna The Buffalo – canceled with new date TBD

SENECA CASINO

March 2020 Shows Postponed:

The Village People March 13 & 14 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

Aaron Lewis March 14 7 PM Seneca Allegany Event Center

Orleans March 20 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

King of the Cage March 21 6 PM Seneca Niagara Event Center

Against The Wind: March 28 8 PM Bear’s Den Showroom

The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience

SHEA’S

MARCH – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre and Shea’s 710 Theatre CANCELED all remaining performances of Hello, Dolly! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

BABEVILLE

MARCH 18 – Hari Kondabolu @ 9th Ward – postponed

FOR THE MUSIC Concerts

March 18th : Body Thief

March 21st : Absence Of Despair

March 22nd : Neil Zaza

April 2nd : DOYLE

April 3rd : I Set My Friends On Fire

Tickets purchased for these events will be valid for the new date or can be refunded by request at ForTheMusicBuffalo@gmail.com | We are working on new dates asap!

RIVIERA THEATER – Box office closed

Maureen McGovern – Originally scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been moved to September 9, 2020 @ 8:00pm

John Waite – Originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 has been moved to August 1, 2020 @ 8:00pm

All tickets issued for the events above will be honored for the new scheduled dates. No exchange is necessary.

The Musical Box – Originally scheduled for March 27, 2020 has been moved to Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 7:00pm

The Musical Box – Originally scheduled for March 28, 2020 has been moved to Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm

-The Land of Ozz: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

NEW DATE: Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 8:00pm

-Best Friend’s Girl: A Tribute to The Cars

NEW DATE: Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 8:00pm

-Travis Tritt

NEW DATE: Thursday, July 16, 2020 @ 7:30pm

-Bobby Rydell

NEW DATE: Saturday, December 19, 2020 @ 3:00pm

-Phil Naro Band

NEW DATE: Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 8:00pm

-Stars of the 60’s

NEW DATE: Saturday, May 1, 2021 @ 7:30pm

Patrons who have purchased tickets for the original Friday, March 27th date will be transferred to the new Sunday, June 21 date.

